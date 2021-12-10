Interstate 35 blocked by crash involving semis near Faribault

A crash involving multiple semis, including one that is jackknifed and blocking all lanes of traffic, has stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 35 in the Faribault area.

Heavy snow has resulted in slick road conditions and reduced visibility where the crash took place, which is specifically located between Exit 66 to Millersburg Boulevard and Exit 59 to Highway 21.

It is approximately 1 mile north of Faribault, according to MnDOT.

MnDOT says the road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles and will remain closed until approximately 1:45 p.m. You can find updates via MnDOT here.

Meanwhile, roads are becoming covered with snow across southern Minnesota where it's been snowing much of the day. The snow is moving and expanding to the north and will impact the roads in the Twin Cities the rest of the day.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow will be from southwest Minnesota to the northeast through the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities. Those locations could see 2 inches per hour and extremely difficult travel conditions.