Interstate-35 buckles near Forest Lake, causing major traffic jam

Soaring temperatures are causing roads to buckle across Minnesota.

Buckled pavement on eastbound Highway 60 near Windom, Minnesota on Monday, June 20. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic delays are being experienced across the Twin Cities metro Monday afternoon with pavement buckling under extreme heat. 

Buckled pavement on I-35 reduced southbound traffic to one lane near Forest Lake around 4 p.m. Monday, causing vehicles to back-up all the way to Wyoming. 

Road repairs are ongoing near Exit 131. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking drivers who encounters buckled pavement to call 911 and avoid driving over the impacted area. 

Yesterday, several vehicles were launched over a segment of buckled roadway on northbound I-35 near Rush City

Other segments of buckled roadway were reported Monday on southbound Highway 169 in St. Peter and eastbound Highway 60 near Windom

Temperatures in the metro soared to 101 late Monday afternoon, marking the warmest day in 10 years, according to Bring Me The News Meteorologist Sven Sungaard. 

