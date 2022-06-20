Skip to main content
Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Extreme heat may have caused a portion of Interstate 35 in east-central Minnesota to buckle. 

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, the road buckled in the northbound lanes near mile marker 161, which is north of Rush City. The sheriff's office described it as a "major road buckle."

"Expect major delays and avoid the area if possible," the sheriff's office said Sunday night. It's unclear Monday morning if the buckle has been fixed, but MnDOT's traffic map showed no delays early Monday. 

According to MnDOT, pavement can buckle in extreme heat because the heat makes the pavement expand, and when the pavement doesn't have enough space to expand and contract, it can buckle. 

"Pavement buckles can be very dangerous for motorists. Try not to drive over a buckle if possible. Instead, slow down and safely move into another lane. Call 911 if you encounter one," MnDOT says. 

The forecast high temperature in the Twin Cities Monday is 100 degrees, and the heat index could go as high as 105, the National Weather Service warns. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.40.12 AM
MN News

Man dies trying to save his dog on Minnesota lake

It happened on a lake east of Pelican Rapids on Saturday, June 18.

Screen Shot 2019-06-26 at 10.50.30 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

Coming this September: Pro wrestling at MOA.

trench collapse victims
MN News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota River in Renville County
MN News

2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The body of a man was caught in a log jam. Just hours later, a young man drowned.

FVp6RG5XwAEj56q
MN News

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Related

pavement buckle
MN News

Record-setting temps cause dozens of roads to buckle in Twin Cities metro

Don't drive on buckled pavement, and call 911 if you see pavement issues.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 12.07.18 PM
MN News

Interstate 35 blocked by crash involving semis near Faribault

Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the day.

Crash I-35
MN News

Pileup on icy Interstate 35 near Owatonna; crashes mounting

Morning snow has left the roads a bit icy.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35 near Faribault

The person killed in the crash was identified as a 22-year-old from Burnsville.

273053140_945923359407381_8515569735659506671_n
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-35 south of Twin Cities

Big problems on the roads.

Screen Shot 2019-09-23 at 7.57.42 AM
MN News

3 bikers flee deputies on Interstate 35, 1 suspect still at-large

The chase began around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

Plane crashes in ditch near Interstate 35 in Anoka County

The crash happened Sunday morning.

MN News

Driver dies after crashing into tree off of Interstate 35

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday.