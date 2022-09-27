Inver Grove Heights father killed during suspected burglary

A man who was found dead inside his Inver Grove Heights home was shot and killed during a suspected burglary.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 43-year-old Michael Chang-Beom Lee. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

Three people were arrested in the incident.

A GoFundMe started by Lee's brother-in-law has raised over $9,500 of its $15,000 goal. Family and friends called Lee "charming, friendly and funny" in the post.

"He always made an effort to talk to you and make you laugh. His crinkle-eye-smile could brighten anyone’s day," the fundraiser reads.

Lee leaves behind a wife and young son.

Officers went to the home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. on Saturday. That's where they found Lee lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police pulled over a driver who was leaving the area at the time, with all three adults inside taken into custody for questioning.

A Minneapolis man and woman — identified as Logan David Slack and Fotini Anest West, both 25 — are being held at the Dakota County Jail. They have both been charged with intentional and unintentional second-degree murder. Slack and West each made their first court appearances Tuesday morning.

Another 30-year-old Monticello man was brought into custody before being released on a pending charge of aiding and abetting.

According to the criminal complaint, Slack and West claim that Lee refused to pay for an erotic massage West was providing. Slack told police that West was allegedly assaulted by Lee, making him grab a gun and shoot Lee in the back.

Both Slack and West hung up the 911 call Lee attempted to make and "made sure they got paid," taking his cellphone before leaving the home.

Slack and West face up to 40 years in prison if they are convicted.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.