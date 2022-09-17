Skip to main content
Investigation after 30 vehicles found burning in St. Paul

The discovery was made early Saturday morning.

St. Paul Fire Department

Officials are investigating a fire in St. Paul that saw 30 vehicles damaged.

The St. Paul Fire Department said it was called to the fire early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.

They arrived to find around 30 vehicles already alight, with crews eventually able to get the blaze under control despite access issues.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation has been launched.

St. Paul Fire says nobody was injured in the fire.

The 1200 block of Jackson Street is home to IAA Minneapolis/St. Paul, which auctions lightly damaged, salvage, and clear-title vehicles.

