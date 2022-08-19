Skip to main content
Investigation after inmate found dead in cell at Stillwater prison

Drug paraphernalia was found by officers inside the cell.

McGhiever, Wikimedia Commons

A 30-year-old inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater was found dead inside his cell this week.

A spokesperson with the Department of Corrections identified the man as Castle Rogers Ahlbeck, from Brooklyn Park.

According to the department, on Monday, Aug. 15 at about 11 a.m., Ahlbeck was found unresponsive in his cell. Corrections staff attempted life-saving measures, with EMS staff asked to come to the facility. However, EMS personnel pronounced Ahlbeck dead shortly after they arrived.

The department said some "substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with narcotic use" was also found inside the cell. The substances later tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the spokesperson.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will do a full autopsy to determine Ahlbeck's official cause of death in the coming days. 

The DOC Office of Special Investigations is working with local law enforcement to investigate how drugs were found inside the facility.

No other information is available at this time.

According to court records, Ahlbeck had been serving a sentence of more than 13 years for shooting a man in the leg outside an East Bethel convenience store in 2016.

He then led police on a pursuit, where he was traveling at speeds faster than 120 mph, before crashing and being shot by authorities. 

