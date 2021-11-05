Video allegedly shows MN school staffer hitting student with rolled up paper

A school staffer is reportedly under investigation after allegedly hitting a student at a southeast Minnesota school.

KAAL-TV reports that a staff member of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District in Goodhue County is on administrative leave and has been under investigation since Monday, according to district Superintendent Michael Harvey.

A video of the alleged incident has been shared widely on social media. The 5-second clip appears to show the teacher hitting a student over the head once with rolled up paper. The audio is difficult to hear, but it sounds like the staff member says: "You know what's funny? Me beating you. Whack-a-mole."

Bring Me The News has reached out to the district and Harvey for confirmation and a statement and will update the story once a response is provided.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) did not confirm nor deny if it has received a complaint about the alleged incident.

"MDE investigates allegations of maltreatment of students by school staff. Whether or not MDE has received a maltreatment complaint related to this incident and whether or not MDE has determined maltreatment occurred is private data until an investigation closes and a final determination is issued," an MDE spokesperson said.

No further information has been provided.