November 5, 2021
Investigation after video allegedly shows MN school staffer hitting student with rolled up paper
Investigation after video allegedly shows MN school staffer hitting student with rolled up paper

A 5-second video of the alleged incident is making its way around social media.
Google

A 5-second video of the alleged incident is making its way around social media.

A school staffer is reportedly under investigation after allegedly hitting a student at a southeast Minnesota school. 

KAAL-TV reports that a staff member of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District in Goodhue County is on administrative leave and has been under investigation since Monday, according to district Superintendent Michael Harvey. 

A video of the alleged incident has been shared widely on social media. The 5-second clip appears to show the teacher hitting a student over the head once with rolled up paper. The audio is difficult to hear, but it sounds like the staff member says: "You know what's funny? Me beating you. Whack-a-mole."

Bring Me The News has reached out to the district and Harvey for confirmation and a statement and will update the story once a response is provided.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) did not confirm nor deny if it has received a complaint about the alleged incident. 

"MDE investigates allegations of maltreatment of students by school staff. Whether or not MDE has received a maltreatment complaint related to this incident and whether or not MDE has determined maltreatment occurred is private data until an investigation closes and a final determination is issued," an MDE spokesperson said.

No further information has been provided. 

