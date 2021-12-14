Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The police investigation into the racist social media video posted by a Prior Lake High School student is complete, with the case now in the hands of the county attorney.

The Savage Police Department said Tuesday afternoon its detectives conducted a "thorough" investigation into the Nov. 8 video video, which featured two students — one of whom was off-screen — repeatedly using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life, all while laughing. The clip made national headlines, with Prior Lake High School leaders promising to take appropriate action.

The police department's report, now that it's complete, has been sent to the Scott County Attorney's Office, which will review the findings and decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

Police have previously said criminal charges are possible, and could be filed against more than one student.

The video in question was directed toward 14-year-old Nya Sigin, who came forward publicly with the support of her family. Her sister, Elizabeth Sigin, spoke at a school board meeting just before Thanksgiving to address racism in the district, during which multiple board members walked out more than once, before returning to end the meeting.

Prior Lake High School earlier this month reported it learned of another racist social media video, this one involving one of its students and a student from another district. Principal Dr. John Bezek said they took "swift and appropriate action."