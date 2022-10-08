Investigation launched after body found in Elko New Market street

Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a residential street near Elko New Market.

The discovery was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday, with the dead body of a male found in the 11000 block of 275th Street East in New Market Township.

"Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time."

Anyone with information should call the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.