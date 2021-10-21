October 21, 2021
Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.
The investigation into alleged student misconduct involving members of the Proctor High School football team is ongoing, though city officials say findings of the investigation will be turned over to the St. Louis County Attorney's Juvenile Office in the near future. 

Because the case involves juveniles, few details about the findings are expected to be made public. It's unclear if criminal charges will be filed. 

"We respectfully remind the public and press that despite intense media and public interest, this is a juvenile matter and very few details can be released, or will be released," City Administrator Jess Rich said in a statement to WDIO

"Media queries, rumors, speculation, social media posts and unfounded reports have severely hindered and delayed this investigation and have done nothing for the well-being and privacy of those involved." 

Proctor Public Schools suspended and later canceled the remainder of the football season after learning of the allegations on Sept. 22. Earlier this month, head coach Derek Parendo resigned from his coaching job and position as a teacher with the district. His resignation will also see him not coaching the girls' basketball team. 

In an interview with FOX 21, Parendo said that the "toxic" environment at the school following the allegations were behind his decision to resign, as well as years of alleged mistreatment he claims to have endured from school administration.

Details of the misconduct have caused speculation on social media, but school and police officials have not discussed details due to the involvement of minors.

Superintendent John Engelking said during a recent school board meeting there is "social media misinformation" about how the district isn't doing anything about the incident.

"You need to know we are doing everything we can to support our kids and our staff," Engelking said.

To help students, the district is offering extra counseling and leadership forums, Engelking said. The Minnesota Department of Education is providing "anything" the district needs to support students with trauma and address social media "misinformation."

Once the investigation is finalized and evidence is turned over to the county attorney's office, Proctor Police Department is expected to issue a public statement, though again, few details are expected to be provided.

