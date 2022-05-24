Skip to main content
Investigators: Cause of fire that destroyed Waterville bar remains unknown

The fire destroyed the Funky Munky Bar and damaged several other properties.

A fire in March that destroyed a popular bar in Waterville originated in plastic dumpsters outside the building, but the cause of the fire remains unknown, according to authorities. 

On Tuesday, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said investigators have determined the dumpster fire climbed to a wooden overhang before spreading to the Funky Munky Bar building. 

The bar and grill at 256 Main Street. E. was also known as Bullheads. 

The Mar. 26 blaze destroyed the bar and also damaged several vehicles, apartments and two other commercial buildings, according to the sheriff's office. 

Anyone with tips that could help determine the exact cause of the fire is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-357-4440.

