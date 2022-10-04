Skip to main content
Investing Beyond The Noise: Being an optimist is not stupid, it can be very profitable
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: Being an optimist is not stupid, it can be very profitable

You'll need this checklist to survive a bear market

Photo by Pixabay

You'll need this checklist to survive a bear market

Most failure comes not from knowing what to do but from not being able to go through the discomfort in the present to create success in the future. In the stock market and in life, fear is a great enemy. Fear maybe will not destroy you, but it will shrink your life into a small fraction of your potential. 

We are in a bear market. Stocks go down many times way more than their future values. But how do we handle fear? First, it's okay to be afraid. It's painful. Just don't act on it. Hang in there. The stock market goes up 75% of the time. Being an optimist is not stupid. It's realistic. I have a checklist.

Van Clemens & Co. Bear market investing checklist

One, are you diversified?

Number two, the companies you're invested in do they have strong balance sheets?

Three, are they profitable?

Four, are they undervalued? Are they less than one times book value, less than one time sales, less than 10 times earnings?

Five, are the companies leaders in their industries?

Six, are the markets they are in growing?

Seventh, are the insiders buying their own stock? Just because the stock goes way down does not mean it's a bad stock. Just because the stock goes way up does not mean it's a good stock. Don't focus on stock prices, focus on the quality of the business. 

Tim Clarkson's 2022 biggest stock winner is...

Cheaper stock is actually less risky, not more risky. Train yourself to be a buyer in bear markets, not a seller. As an illustration, CVR Partners, a fertilizer stock, had dropped from $250 to $6.

I had started buying it at about $100, and I kept buying it down to $6. It's back to $130. It's my biggest winner this year. It was part of a diversified portfolio. It was undervalued. The president of the company was buying it. I was guessing that the price of corn would rebound after an eight-year bear market. And then it did. The Russians invaded Ukraine and made the US the last place in the world where fertilizer can be made at a profit. Now that was a lucky break. Remember, success comes from walking through fear, not running from it.

Disclaimer

The discussions contained in and referred to in this podcast are provided for educational, information, and entertainment purposes only. The information, statements, comments, views, and opinions expressed or provided are not necessarily those of Van Clemens and may not be current. Van Clemens does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any of the information, statements, comments, views, or opinions contained in this podcast. Any liability, therefore, is expressly disclaimed. 

Van Clemens does not undertake any obligation whatsoever to provide any form of update, amendment, change, or correction to any of the information, statements, comments, views, or opinions set forth in this podcast. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading, or otherwise, based on any of the information presented in this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional broker or financial advisory. You understand that you are using any and all information available on or through this podcast at your own risk. You've been listening to Investing Beyond the Noise with Tim Clarkson, vice president of investments at Van Clemens and Company in Minneapolis. Visit van clemens.com or call 612-758- 9140.

Next Up

Photo by Pixabay
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: Being an optimist is not stupid, it can be very profitable

You'll need this checklist to survive a bear market

unnamed
MN News

Part of North Shore Scenic Drive closed due to coastal erosion

A permanent repair is being planned for 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 12.12.21 PM
MN News

BCA: Missing 15-year-old from Glencoe might be in the Twin Cities

Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17.

slushy snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard responds to AccuWeather's winter forecast

Take anything beyond a couple weeks with a grain of salt, warns meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

1024px-Rage_Against_The_Machine
MN Music and Radio

Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including MN shows

The cancellations include a 2023 stop at the Target Center.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 11.03.16 AM
MN News

Watch: Speeding drivers use Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake

Community members have called for better safety precautions in response.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith sentenced to life for Plymouth road rage killing

A guilty verdict was determined by a jury this summer.

image
MN News

Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident

The incident remains under investigation.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Snowier periods than normal December through February?

Daunte Wright son
MN News

Lawsuit claims Daunte Wright's child hasn't received any fundraiser money

The lawsuit was filed by the child's mother this week.

Semi truck
MN News

Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path

The crash happened on Hwy. 212 west of the Twin Cities Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen repeats right-wing hoax about cat litter in schools

The candidate made the comments at a recent campaign event.

Related

Warren_Buffett_with_Fisher_College_of_Business_Student_-_4394399991
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386150
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Mike Ross explains how 'The Rule of 72' can help a 21-year old investor earn $2.5 million by the age of 50

The Van Clemens & Co. President goes over the rate of returns and the years you'll need to save to be a multi-millionaire

dennis-felix_cabin-home_lake-vermellion_Cropped
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Gain a diversification mindset

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

pexels-maitree-rimthong-1602726
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What can happen if you pick stocks over savings

With today's inflation, the value of a savings account has declined - there's a better place to make your money work.

Benjamin-Graham-fundamental
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Value investing and the P/E ratio

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: Let's go boating

Steady management can help navigate through choppy economic waters

Joseph_P._Kennedy,_Sr_optimized
Sponsored Story

Foundation, the building, the win

Identifying Value Plus Catalysts helps your financial strategy and foundation

pexels-monstera-6289065
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What stocks to look for during inflation

The Federal Reserve says inflation will be with us for 3-years