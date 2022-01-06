Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:
Warren Buffett shares a fun moment at Fisher College of Business, Photo by Aaron Friedman, Flickr

Warren Buffett shares a fun moment at Fisher College of Business, Photo by Aaron Friedman, Flickr

Hi, my name's Tim Clarkson. I'm a vice president of investments at Van Clemens. I've been doing these podcasts to help teach people the basics of investing. In my previous podcast, we talked about three cornerstones of successful investing. These three ideas: staying with your winners, buying undervalued stocks, diversifying your investments, are very simple and easy to understand. 

Identify predictable businesses

The final cornerstone is identifying what qualities make a great stock. Warren Buffett taught me this idea, but it took me a while, five to seven years, to really get it. Within three years of getting it, I became very successful in helping make many of my clients wealthy in the process. The key idea is that you can only predict what's predictable, or that you can only predict the predictable stock. I was reading the book The Money Masters by John Train, a Harvard-trained investor who wrote an excellent book on investing. He had a chapter on Warren Buffett, and I just could not get it. I read the chapter 17 times. I knew it was important. Warren Buffett was and as you know, one of the most successful investors of all time, in fact, most people think he's the most successful. Well, the seventeenth time I read the chapter, I finally got it. What Buffett does is separates the world of investing into two groups: predictable businesses, and unpredictable businesses. Then, he only bets on predictable businesses, and then only when they're cheap, which is generally during periods of fear. Human beings are both remarkable and flawed. 

:49 - Identifying what qualities make a great stock

3:00 - Warren Buffett finds one of the most 'predictable' businesses in Minnesota and buys it

Wait, how many businesses are actual 'predictable' performers??

The one flaw we all have that we need to be careful of is that we think we know what in fact, we do not know. Truth be told less than 5% of the businesses are really predictable. All the stock market is making bets on future profitability. We think we know how much a company will make when we really don't. One simple way to think about this is predicting the weather, say, three months out. If you had to be right, would you bet on what the highest temperature is going to be on March the first in Minnesota, or in San Diego? Of course, you'd want to bet on San Diego because it's 65 to 75 degrees there every day. In Minnesota on March the first it could be 70 degrees, or it could be minus 10 degrees. Most businesses are more like Minnesota than San Diego. What makes a business predictable is this sustainable competitive advantage. Next podcast, we'll talk about what that means. How did I know I really understood this idea?

Warren Buffett buys 'predictable' Minnesota business

About 25 years ago, I was looking at a local company, Dairy Queen. Their earnings went dollar, dollar fifteen, dollar thirty-five, dollar sixty-five. And I said well, that's a Warren Buffett stock. If it ever gets cheap enough, I bet you Buffett would like it. The stock fell for some reason to a good price at 15 times earnings. And guess what? Buffett bought the whole company! I had predicted Buffett based on understanding what a predictable business is. Now my brother lives in Las Vegas and he likes to gamble. He read a number of books on sports gambling. Less than 3% of the people who bet on sports, football games with spreads make money. Of course, most betters think they can predict the Vikings. Investing is a form of betting on the future. We need to stick with what's predictable. Next podcast, I will talk about what makes predictable stocks. I want you to really absorb this one idea. The whole scientific method which separates true from fantasy is based on how hard it is really to predict what truth is. Plato said that we see reality like shadows in a cave. We invest like cavemen; we'll end up living in the caves. I want to invest like Buffett and buy predictable businesses. 

Special offer

Today, I want to invite people who are listening to me to call me. I have one idea that I think is excellent in artificial intelligence. They're already doing business with some of the best and biggest technology companies in the world. This week, I'll charge only a $25 commission on any size order to get some new investors started. My number is 612-758-9150, and this is Tim Clarkson, vice president of investments at Van Clemens. 

Listen to Investing Beyond The Noise - Episode 1

Listen to Investing Beyond The Noise - Episode 2 

Listen to Investing Beyond The Noise - Episode 3 

Disclaimer

The discussions contained in and referred to in this podcast are provided for educational, information, and entertainment purposes only. The information, statements, comments, views, and opinions expressed or provided are not necessarily those of Van Clemens and may not be current. Van Clemens does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any of the information, statements, comments, views, or opinions contained in this podcast. Any liability, therefore, is expressly disclaimed. Van Clemens does not undertake any obligation whatever to provide any form of update, amendment, change, or correction to any of the information statements, comments, views, or opinions set forth in this podcast. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading, or otherwise based on any of the information presented in this podcast without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional broker or financial advisory. You understand that you are using any and all information available on or through this podcast at your own risk.

Next Up

Glensheen Christmas-Tree-Living-Room-Library-1024x683
Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

Warren_Buffett_with_Fisher_College_of_Business_Student_-_4394399991
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

hoops brewing burst pipe video
MN Food & Drink

Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth brewery

The brewery described it as a "little rain storm."

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

mel reeves
MN Coronavirus

Journalist, activist Mel Reeves dies from COVID-19 complications

He died on Thursday at age 64.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_553
MN Vikings

Zimmer playing starters in meaningless game is aimless approach

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings plan to play everyone but is that the right move?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: The Vikings do not have to be down for long

The risk of things going wrong is easily worth the reward of breaking the 7-9 cycle.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

MOA shooting: Charges filed against 18-year-old suspected gunman

Prosecutors say a lingering dispute between the shooter and victim sparked the incident.

twin city gardens
MN News

Mold, leaky roof will shut down Twin Cities nursing home

The department said it found "significant structural deficiencies" at the facility.

pixabay dogs
Minnesota Life

Pet resort chain opens first 2 MN locations, already has plans for 3rd

PetSuites is expanding its presence in the state.

Related

dennis-felix_cabin-home_lake-vermellion_Cropped
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Gain a diversification mindset

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Benjamin-Graham-fundamental
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Value investing and the P/E ratio

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Tim-Clarkson-Van-Clemens
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Hanging on to your winners

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Beyond-Normal-elisha
MN Coronavirus

Beyond Normal podcast: Owning your stress response during the pandemic

Minneapolis-based The Big Know launches Beyond Normal podcast with experts in mind, body, finances and family.

sleeping
MN Coronavirus

Podcast: Why sleep is more crucial to your health than ever before

In this episode of Beyond Normal, Wendy Troxel, Ph.D. talks about the importance of quality sleep, during and beyond COVID-19.

economy, stocks, stock market
MN Coronavirus

Podcast: The economic fallout from COVID-19 in Minnesota

A close look at how the crisis is impacting Minnesota's economy.

flash flooding
Minnesota Life

Way Over Our Heads podcast: Weather setup similar to 1987 'Superstorm'

The Way Over Our Heads podcast is a weekly look at Minnesota weather and climate.

MN News

Prediction: United Health Group stock to surge with Obamacare