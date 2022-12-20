Investing Beyond The Noise Podcast: What stocks are winning now, growth or value?

Times they are a changing. Stock markets are always changing. This year, the overall stock market is down a lot. However, within this bear market, growth stocks are down a lot more than value stocks. Microsoft is down 30%, and IBM, an inferior company, is up 10% What's up? IBM is a value stock, and Microsoft is a growth stock. What is a value stock? A value stock has slower growth, has lower price-to-earnings ratios, and often pays a good dividend. Microsoft at its peak had a 40 price-to-earnings ratio and a very small dividend. Microsoft with its 40 price-to-earnings ratio and 20% growth rate is a classic growth stock.

The big move-up in interest rates is the secret to understanding why value stocks are doing way better than growth stocks. The primary, mortgage rate, and savings rates are up a lot, anywhere from 3 to 6%. Investors normally choose between an average 10% return on stocks and a 5% return in bonds. Last year, bonds, savings accounts, and treasuries were paying almost nothing. Stocks seemed like the best deal because there was not paying alternative to stocks. Earning yields allows you to compare stocks to safer choices like bonds and savings accounts. Earning yields sounds nerdy and complicated. Relax. If you pass the second grade and can work a calculator you can get this. A 10 price-to-earnings ratio, you reverse it, one divided by 10 is a 10% earnings yield. A 40 price-to-earnings ratio, you reverse it, one divided by 40 is a two-and-a-half percent earnings yield. When interest rates are 2%, a fast-growing two-and-a-half percent return like Microsoft is good. When interest rates are 6%, and growth stocks are slowing down because of higher interest rates, the two-and-a-half percent is not good. That's why Microsoft and other growth stocks have been such losers.

Tim Clarkson names one of his current stock winners

Another stock, Unum, that I was suggesting in an earlier podcast, did even better than IBM. It's up from 26 to 40. The story, insurance, is so boring I don't even like to talk about it. But the results are not boring. Up 40% plus a 5% dividend when everything else is getting killed. Unum had a five-price-to-earnings ratio. One divided by five or a 20% earnings yield that does better with higher interest rates. Not all value stocks did this well, but as a group, value stocks, low price-to-earnings stocks, have dramatically outperformed growth stocks, high priced-to-earning stocks. The stock market has been switching from growth to value and back to growth from value for the last 100 years. These are long cycles, usually each cycle lasting eight to 12 years, not longer.

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast, featuring Tim Clarkson of Van Clemens & Co.

Van Clemens focuses on individual stocks with a value bias

Very few brokerage firms specialize in individual stocks. Fewer specialize in value stocks. Almost none specialize in small and large value stocks with a local focus. At Van Clemens, we focus on individual stocks with a value bias. We teach investors what we own and why we own them. Everybody wants to be rich and healthy. First, one must understand how to be rich and healthy. Then with a lot of discipline and patience, you dance towards these worthy goals. Of course, it's difficult at times. But what's the alternative? The process of creating wealth is actually a lot of fun. Jump in and see for yourself. I believe the stock market will be rewarding value investors over growth investors for the next eight to 10 years. This will significantly impact your 401k, IRA, and other stock investments. If this sounds like Latin to you, and your advisor is not educating you about this, you need to talk to someone at Van Clemens.