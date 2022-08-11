Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she'd filed a motion requesting the district court lift an injunction on the state's "heartbeat" abortion ban.

The bill, which Reynolds signed in 2018, prohibits nearly all abortions in the state at six weeks — however, the law never took effect and was ruled unconstitutional, The Des Moines Register reports.

In an announcement Thursday, Reynolds said the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade brings "new hope and a pathway forward" to challenge the court's injunction on the ban.

“Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children," she stated. "As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”

In June, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled a 2018 ruling that found the Iowa Constitution protected abortion as a fundamental right.

Abortion restrictions in Iowa could now soon gain the legal footing to be enforced, further increasing demand for the procedure in Minnesota, where clinics are already bracing for an influx in patients due to bans in Wisconsin, South Dakota, and possibly soon North Dakota.

There were 3,761 abortions preformed in Iowa last year, according to data from the Iowa Department of Health.