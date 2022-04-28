Is your vehicle among 15 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves?

Skip to main content

Is your vehicle among the 15 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves?

Owners of the 15 most-targeted vehicle models can have an identification number put on their catalytic converter for free, Minnesota authorities say.
Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 8.32.28 AM

The state is encouraging Minnesota drivers to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts, especially owners of the most-targeted vehicles. 

Vehicle owners can now participate in the catalytic converter theft prevention pilot program thanks to a law passed last year. The program assigns an identification number to a catalytic converter in an effort to deter thefts.

Through the program, a label is placed on a catalytic converter when cool. When the vehicle heats up, the label is etched onto the metal permanently.

The number would allow law enforcement to trace the converter back to that vehicle if it’s stolen and then later recovered.

Drivers can take their vehicle to a participating business or law enforcement organization to have their catalytic converter marked.

Owners of what the state has identified as the 15 most targeted models can also access this service for free.

The most-targeted models are:

  • Chevrolet Express
  • Ford Econoline
  • Ford F250
  • Honda Accord
  • Honda CRV
  • Honda Element
  • Honda Odyssey
  • Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Kia Sportage
  • Mitsubishi Eclipse
  • Mitsubishi Lancer
  • Mitsubishi Outlander
  • Toyota Prius
  • Toyota Tundra

You can find more information about the pilot program, and a list of dozens of companies that are taking part in it, here.

