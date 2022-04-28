Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

A Minnesota man involved in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin last week has died, according to a press release issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Rice, 67, of Isanti, was driving an ATV eastbound on 168th Ave. near 80th St. in Apple River, Wisconsin last Thursday, April 21,, when he "veered into the ditch" before his vehicle rolled.

Rice was found at the scene with severe head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's report says.

He was treated by paramedics and then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died from his injuries.

The Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.