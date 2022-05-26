Skip to main content
Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

Police said there is no reason to be concerned for the safety of the rest of the student body at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School.

A threat was made from one student to another in an isolated incident at a West St. Paul middle school on Wednesday.

West St. Paul Police say the threats were made toward a student at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School during the school day. The students involved in the incident, along with their parents, have been cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

"There should be no concern for the safety of the students at the school," police said in a statement Thursday. 

Police said that in the wake of the events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there will be an enhanced police present at all School District 197 schools.

Authorities don't believe the threats made would have been carried out, but added: "Just because the threat could not be carried out, does not reflect the emotional trauma this incident may have caused to some of the students and staff."

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing. If anyone has any information to share with officers regarding the incident, they are asked to call 651-552-4200.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

