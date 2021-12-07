Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

A driver attempting to flee police crashed into the vehicle of an Itasca County deputy, sending the law enforcement officer to the hospital.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Coleraine man, led members of the Itasca County Sheriff's Office and Deer River Police Department on a pursuit Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's incident report.

Around 8:50 a.m., the suspect was heading northbound on County Road 139, just south of Highway 2, in an SUV. While on that road, the driver crashed into a southbound Ram pickup being driven by Itasca County Deputy Derek Hanson, the State Patrol said.

The collision injured the 34-year-old Hanson, who was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health Deer River. The State Patrol said he suffered non-life threatening injuries, but did not have any additional details.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested and booked into Itasca County Jail. He's being held on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He has not been charged as of Tuesday morning.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office for more information about the pursuit and crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.