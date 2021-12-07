Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Itasca County deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle
Publish date:

Itasca County deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Author:

Pixabay

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

A driver attempting to flee police crashed into the vehicle of an Itasca County deputy, sending the law enforcement officer to the hospital.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Coleraine man, led members of the Itasca County Sheriff's Office and Deer River Police Department on a pursuit Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's incident report. 

Around 8:50 a.m., the suspect was heading northbound on County Road 139, just south of Highway 2, in an SUV. While on that road, the driver crashed into a southbound Ram pickup being driven by Itasca County Deputy Derek Hanson, the State Patrol said.

The collision injured the 34-year-old Hanson, who was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health Deer River. The State Patrol said he suffered non-life threatening injuries, but did not have any additional details. 

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested and booked into Itasca County Jail. He's being held on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He has not been charged as of Tuesday morning.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office for more information about the pursuit and crash. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

chef jack riebel - the lexington - st. paul
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Twin Cities chef Jack Riebel has died

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Vineeta Sawkar
MN Music and Radio

Vineeta Sawkar named as WCCO Radio’s new morning host i

She succeeds the legendary Dave Lee, who retired earlier this year.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

no dancing
MN Food & Drink

Footloose! Duluth scraps Prohibition-era ban on unlicensed dancing

Establishments had to have a license to allow the public to dance.

ted mann concert hall - university of minnesota
MN News

2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

The two suspects pointed guns at the victim.

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Brooklyn Center police, Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center approves $1.3M public safety budget, including policing reforms

The city will use some money from the police department for the new programs.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.

40636734693_0ec9b711a6_k
MN United

Minnesota United star allegedly hit teen with gun in Argentina

The 26-year-old could face charges in Argentina.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Hawks bury Timberwolves in 3-point barrage

Without D'Angelo Russell, the Wolves couldn't keep up with the Hawks.

P.J. Fleck, Gophers football
MN Gophers

Kirk Ciarocca returning to Gophers as offensive coordinator

The architect of the 2019 offense will look to revive the Gophers.

Related

police lights
MN News

Hammer attack suspect flees police, 100 mph chase ends in violent crash

Authorities said the man assaulted an 83-year-old then led deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 11.16.42 AM
MN News

Deputy badly injured when broadsided by fleeing driver of stolen vehicle

The deputy suffered multiple fractures and other injuries.

24332 MN-60, Wabasha, Minnesota - October 2015
MN News

Tree falls from bluff, crashes into motorcyclist on MN highway

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Deputies arrive at crash scene to find driver holding seriously injured passenger

The passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was airlifted to the hospital.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Suspect flees deputies on scooter, pickup truck before arrest

Officers used a stun gun on him while he was in a third vehicle.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Pickup driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in rollover crash

Deputies arrived to find the 34-year-old outside of the truck.