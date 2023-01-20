Jackknifed semi causes closure on I-35 Friday morning

UPDATE: The Minnesota Department of Transportation said one lane on I-35 south of Owatonna has been opened as of 7:45 a.m.

The semi has since been moved to the shoulder lane, according to MnDOT traffic cameras.

MN 511 advises drivers to expect "long delays" as the crash is attended to. Delays are expected to last through 10:45 a.m.

The following is a previous version of this story.

A jackknifed semi on Interstate 35 south of Owatonna has closed southbound lanes Friday morning.

MN 511 shows the road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles between Exit 32 near Steele County Road 4 and Hwy 30 as of 7:15 a.m.

A traffic camera previously showed the semi completely blocking all lanes on I-35.

The closure stretches from Hope to Ellendale. Road conditions in the area are reported as "normal."

MnDOT said the closure is expected to last until about 8:45 a.m.

There's no word if any injuries are involved in the crash and if any other vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story.