Jackknifed semis close I-35 northbound near Faribault

Northbound Interstate 35 is closed near Faribault after two semi-trailers jackknifed in snowy, icy conditions Wednesday morning.

The semis have traffic in the northbound lanes shut down as of 7:19 a.m. Two other crashes are also being reported in the area.

A large swath of southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities were hit by between 4-9 inches of snow Tuesday.

Wednesday morning's commute shows nearly all of southern Minnesota roads with snow and many covered in ice, according to MN 511.

A 12-minute delay was reported on Interstate 494 near the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport due to a vehicle spinout. Another car was seen in a ditch in Osseo off Hwy 610 after it spun out.

Spin outs are occurring frequently Wednesday, with several reported in south and west of the Twin Cities. The metro area has seen less crashes and spinouts as the majority of the roads have no reports of ice on them. However, Hwy 212, I-94 and I-494 have reported slick road conditions.

From 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 408 crashes across the state, including 312 spinouts and 38 jackknifed semis. Forty-two total injuries were reported but none were considered serious or fatal.