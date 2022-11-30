Skip to main content

Jackknifed semis close I-35 northbound near Faribault

There are icy conditions across Minnesota

Northbound Interstate 35 is closed near Faribault after two semi-trailers jackknifed in snowy, icy conditions Wednesday morning.

The semis have traffic in the northbound lanes shut down as of 7:19 a.m. Two other crashes are also being reported in the area.

A large swath of southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities were hit by between 4-9 inches of snow Tuesday. 

Wednesday morning's commute shows nearly all of southern Minnesota roads with snow and many covered in ice, according to MN 511

A 12-minute delay was reported on Interstate 494 near the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport due to a vehicle spinout. Another car was seen in a ditch in Osseo off Hwy 610 after it spun out.

SpunOutOsseo

Spin outs are occurring frequently Wednesday, with several reported in south and west of the Twin Cities. The metro area has seen less crashes and spinouts as the majority of the roads have no reports of ice on them. However, Hwy 212, I-94 and I-494 have reported slick road conditions.

From 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 408 crashes across the state, including 312 spinouts and 38 jackknifed semis. Forty-two total injuries were reported but none were considered serious or fatal.

JackknifedSemisI35
court room
Red Lake man gets 12 years for murder of his cousin

Charges state the man beat the victim with a metal cabinet and its drawers.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

More than eight inches fell in parts of the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 8.18.01 PM
Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge

A scary moment in Oakdale.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 4.16.29 PM
New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man

Aaron Le has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.

26136405486_58b42ceec7_k
Runways shut down at MSP Airport due to heavy snow

Some spots in the Twin Cities could see up to 8 inches of snow on Tuesday.

EbonyMillerUofM
U of M researcher who dreamed of becoming doctor ID'd as victim in fatal crash

Ebony Miller was 24 years old.

Sourced_Q4_229260_A (1)
2PinkSquirrels - making memories with milkshakes

First Time Guests Get BOGO milkshakes starting December 1st and running through December 15th

image
Bank robbery in Savage sends Target into lockdown; no arrest made

This is a developing story.

SamBrinton
Government official accused of stealing luggage at MSP Airport

Charges state Sam Brinton stole luggage with its contents valued at over $2,000.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 12.09.28 PM
Developer plans 'modern European' condos for Minnetonka

City planners are set to review a concept plan Thursday.

snow
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

The latest from Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

