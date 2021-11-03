Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

Jacob Frey has been re-elected as the mayor of Minneapolis.

Frey was declared the official winner of the ranked-choice voting election on Wednesday after two rounds of tabulation, the City of Minneapolis said. He won 49.1% of the vote, while challenger Kate Knuth won 38.2% of the votes.

All the other candidates were eliminated during the tabulation of the ballots. Additional rounds of tabulation were needed to determine a winner because Frey did not secure at least 50% of first-choice votes on Election Day.

Frey sought a second four-year term as mayor of Minneapolis after a tumultuous year and a half that included the murder of George Floyd and subsequent unrest, ongoing questions about aggressive police officer behavior, an alleged internal "pullback" within the Minneapolis Police Department, and the still-simmering COVID-19 pandemic.

He was among 17 candidates on the ballot, with his top two challengers being Knuth, 40, and Sheila Nezhad, 33, who was eliminated in round two of tabulation. They were both critical of the mayor, saying he failed to lead the city and meet the challenges of the past 18 months.

Frey was staunchly opposed to Question 2 on the ballot that would have replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety (though he does support the creation of such a department). He also expressed support for the first ballot question, which will consolidate more departmental power under the mayor (though the mayor already has full authority over MPD).

Both Knuth and Nezhad felt the opposite, having expressed support for the Department of Public Safety-related charter amendment and saying they intended to vote no on the "strong mayor" question (a decision Knuth recently came to).

Candidates that opposed the policing ballot amendment performed well on Tuesday, with Frey allies including Lisa Goodman, Linea Palmisano, and Andrea Jenkins winning re-election to the city council. However there was an exception in the form of Jason Chavez, who won in Ward 9 – the ward where George Floyd died – with a campaign calling for the replacement of MPD.