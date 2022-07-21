Jail inmate escapes from deputy's squad car, later caught

A man being detained by Anoka County Sheriff's deputies escaped from a squad car as he was being transferred to jail, sparking a search in Anoka.

The incident unfolded just after 4:20 p.m., when the 30-year-old Minneapolis man was being taken to jail in a squad car.

"Martin escaped from the vehicle and fled on foot," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a press statement.

It prompted the sheriff's office, with the aid of Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol, to put in place a perimeter covering downtown Anoka.

A short time later, the inmate was found and arrested. He's being held at the county jail.

The incident remains under investigation.