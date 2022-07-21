Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

Jamal Smith, a 34-year-old Chicago man, has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2021 road rage shooting death of Jay Boughton, a father and youth baseball coach who was shot dead on Highway 169.

A jury found Smith guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the July 6, 2021 killing. He also was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Boughton and his son were heading home after a Little League game when Smith gunned down the 56-year-old on Highway 169 in Plymouth after a "traffic altercation."

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

The killing spurred a search for the suspect as well as the vehicle he was in, a light-colored SUV. Smith was ultimately arrested in Decatur, Illinois, on Aug. 24, 2021.

Per the criminal charges, he was tracked down with the help of a Facebook Live video — recorded prior to the shooting – which shows him with a gun that matched the one used in the murder. The SUV was later reported as a stolen rental.

"This was one of the most tragic events I've witnessed in my 20 years of policing," Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said during a news conference following the shooting, calling it a "truly senseless act."

Boughton was an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, based in Crystal.

This is a developing story.