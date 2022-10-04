Jamal Smith sentenced to life for Plymouth road rage killing

A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal 2021 road rage shooting of Jay Boughton.

Jamal Smith was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Smith was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the July 6, 2021 killing. He was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm. The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

Boughton and his son were heading home after a Little League game when Smith gunned down the 56-year-old father and youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth following a "traffic altercation."

The killing spurred a search for the suspect as well as the vehicle he was in, a light-colored SUV. Smith was ultimately arrested in Decatur, Illinois, on Aug. 24, 2021.

Per the criminal charges, he was tracked down with the help of a Facebook Live video — recorded prior to the shooting – which shows him with a gun that matched the one used in the murder. The SUV was later reported as a stolen rental.

Boughton was an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, based in Crystal.

Five victim impact statements were read out during the hearing, including from Boughton's two children, with the son who was in the car with him when he was shot calling him "the best dad ever."