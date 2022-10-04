Skip to main content
Jamal Smith sentenced to life for Plymouth road rage killing

Jamal Smith sentenced to life for Plymouth road rage killing

A guilty verdict was determined by a jury this summer.

Macon County Jail

A guilty verdict was determined by a jury this summer.

A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal 2021 road rage shooting of Jay Boughton.

Jamal Smith was sentenced Tuesday morning. 

Smith was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the July 6, 2021 killing. He was also found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm. The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

Boughton and his son were heading home after a Little League game when Smith gunned down the 56-year-old father and youth baseball coach on Highway 169 in Plymouth following a "traffic altercation."

The killing spurred a search for the suspect as well as the vehicle he was in, a light-colored SUV. Smith was ultimately arrested in Decatur, Illinois, on Aug. 24, 2021.

Per the criminal charges, he was tracked down with the help of a Facebook Live video — recorded prior to the shooting – which shows him with a gun that matched the one used in the murder. The SUV was later reported as a stolen rental.

Jay Boughton

Boughton was an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, based in Crystal.

Five victim impact statements were read out during the hearing, including from Boughton's two children, with the son who was in the car with him when he was shot calling him "the best dad ever."

Next Up

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith sentenced to life for Plymouth road rage killing

A guilty verdict was determined by a jury this summer.

image
MN News

Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident

The incident remains under investigation.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Snowier periods than normal December through February?

Daunte Wright son
MN News

Lawsuit claims Daunte Wright's child hasn't received any fundraiser money

The lawsuit was filed by the child's mother this week.

Semi truck
MN News

Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path

The crash happened on Hwy. 212 west of the Twin Cities Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen repeats right-wing hoax about cat litter in schools

The candidate made the comments at a recent campaign event.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 8.56.16 PM
MN News

Police: Teen with machete damages shelves at Eden Prairie grocery store

Police arrested the 18-year-old at Jerry's Foods.

8470850644_ccecdfb7ed_b
MN Music and Radio

Ringo Starr's late cancellation of MN show was because he has COVID-19

The Beatles drummer was due to perform in Minnesota Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 4.32.58 PM
MN News

Fire destroys cafe, two other business properties in downtown Fairfax

A former pizza joint was also destroyed, while two other properties were damaged.

Hennepin County Medical Center, HCMC
MN News

Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man

The couple in their 80s died in the collision near Lake Lillian.

CPAP masks
MN News

2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000

The pair worked at a CPAP clinic in St. Louis Park.

Concert
MN Music and Radio

No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour

The annual touring event usually visits the Xcel Energy Center.

Related

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

McKinley Phillips
MN News

Woodbury man sentenced to life for killing wife as her kids watched movie

A jury found McKinley J. Phillips, 40, guilty in less than 24 hours last week in Washington County.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Accused Hwy 169 shooter loses phone privileges over alleged witness tampering

Jamal Smith is charged with fatally shooting a youth coach this past July.

Jay Boughton
MN News

Suspect in Jay Boughton's road rage killing arrested in Illinois

He was taken into custody Aug. 24 with the help of Decatur police and U.S. Marshals.

hwy 169 shooting
MN News

Police release video, map of suspect vehicle in road rage killing

The family of Jay Boughton also spoke at the Friday press conference.

Plymouth Hwy 169 shooting - New Image July 22 - 1
MN News

New photos of suspect vehicle in fatal Hwy. 169 road rage shooting released

Youth baseball coach Jay Boughton died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Plymouth Hwy 169 shooting - New Image July 22 - 1
MN News

Plymouth police find SUV matching suspect vehicle in fatal Highway 169 shooting

Investigators are processing the vehicle in hopes of gathering evidence.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Chicago man charged with killing youth coach in Highway 169 shooting

A Facebook Live broadcast helped track him down.