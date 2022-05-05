Driver that crashed and killed Motzko, Schuneman sentenced to prison

Skip to main content
James Blue sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for drunk driving crash in Orono that killed 2

James Blue was twice over the legal limit and was going as fast as 99 mph seconds before the crash last year.

An Orono man has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison after he was driving drunk and crashed, killing two men in their 20s.

James Blue was sentenced by Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu Thursday afternoon. His 90-month sentencing is part of the plea deal he took last month. 

Blue had originally been charged with two counts of third-degree murder and four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. He entered a guilty plea in April to the criminal vehicular homicide charges.

The single-car crash occurred on July 24, 2021, at about 11:23 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive in Orono. A police report states that a speeding driver left the road and crashed into several trees. 

A 24-year-old man in the front passenger seat, identified as Samuel Schuneman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mack Motzko, 20, was sitting in the backseat at the time of the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Mack is the son of Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko.

The driver, Blue, was ejected from the car and was also take to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Lab test results later showed that the 51-year-old Blue had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. He also was speeding as fast as 99 mph, according to the Orono Police Department.

Marijuana gummies and "crushed up white pills and green capsules" were found by hospital staff in Blue's pocket, the complaint alleges. Witnesses also told police that Blue had eaten gummies and was taking shots of alcohol, according to charges.

Evidence also showed that Blue was "attempting to show off or impress" the two young men, according to the complaint. Before taking them for the ride, Blue allegedly told Motzko and Schuneman, "You guys need to live your life to the fullest because all of a sudden you blink and you're 40 one day."

The attorneys representing Motzko and Schuneman issued the following statement by the family:

“While today’s outcome cannot compare to the life sentence our two families have been given with the loss of our beloved sons, Mack and Sam, we hope it sends a clear and strong message that there are serious consequences for drunk driving and those that drive while impaired will be held accountable. We express our thanks to the Court for the professional and compassionate manner in which it has handled this horrific and senseless tragedy. We will be making no further statements at this time and ask for privacy as we continue to process and grieve the loss of Mack and Sam.”

James Blue
