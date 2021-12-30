Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for MN man and his father

Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for Minnesota man and his Iowa father
Department of Justice

A Minnesota man and his Iowa father now face more serious criminal charges for their alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors on Dec. 20 filed superseding information charging Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, with obstructing, interfering with or impeding a United States Capitol Police officer, according to court documents. His father, Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar, Iowa, also faces the new charge.

The document does not include details about how authorities believe they did this.

This violation falls under a series of federal civil disorder laws and is a felony. Federal authorities have been leaning on these civil disorder charges — rarely used since their creation in the late 1960s — to prosecute suspects accused of participating in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, NPR News explained earlier this year.

Related [Oct. 25]: MN lawmaker deletes Facebook post encouraging donations to family charged in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Both Daniel and Daryl Johnson had been charged in June with four lesser offenses: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The information says investigators identified the duo through a combination of video footage from the riot, as well as tips from three complainants. Investigators compared clothing the two wore in Facebook posts with clothing seen in footage from the Capitol building. 

Daniel Johnson, according to the charges against him, wrote in private messages: "We stormed capitol hill" and "Lol Dad and I were one of the first ones inside." Search warrants for both men's Facebook pages also uncovered posts and photos placing them at the scene.

On July 27, both pleaded not guilty to all four of the initial counts against them.

The siege of the Capitol building occurred as Congress was scheduled to count electoral votes and confirm President Joe Biden's victory. Armed participants stormed the building, smashing windows and prompting a lockdown as aides and lawmakers hid in fear.

About 140 Capitol police officers were injured in the riot. Two law enforcement officers took their own life following the events of Jan. 6.

A total of 704 people, eight of them from Minnesota, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than one in five suspects have pleaded guilty.

