Skip to main content
Jan Malcolm, John Harrington to leave roles in Walz cabinet

Jan Malcolm, John Harrington to leave roles in Walz cabinet

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller also won't be seeking reappointment.

Gov. Tim Walz

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller also won't be seeking reappointment.

Minnesota's commissioners for health, education, public safety, and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) are leaving their posts.

The Office of Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips have chosen not to seek reappointment to their roles following Gov. Walz's reelection.

Malcolm, Mueller, and Harrington in particular have been among the most high-profile Walz commissioners in recent years, with Malcolm and Mueller heavily involved in Minnesota's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Harrington marshaled the state's response to the riots that followed the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

Malcolm has previously said that she had considered retiring in 2021, and may have done so were it not for the outbreak of COVID-19. She had previously served as Commissioner of Health from 1999 to 2003 and was appointed again by former Gov. Mark Dayton in 2018.

In a statement, Walz paid tribute to her "steadfast leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic."

“Working with Governor Walz and his team to help Minnesota navigate the COVID-19 pandemic was the most challenging and meaningful work I’ve done in my career, and I am so thankful for the opportunity to serve,” Malcolm said, adding: "We all owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of unsung public health heroes in federal, state, and local health departments who are building a better, healthier future for their neighbors and their communities."

Mueller was the face of Minnesota's schools response to COVID-19 when she was the deputy commissioner for education, ascending to commissioner in April 2021 when Mary Cathryn Ricker resigned.

Walz's office praised her for working "tirelessly" to roll out COVID testing and vaccines to get kids back into school, as well as her work on education budgets as more funding was approved for the state's public schools.

Recently she has been under scrutiny and calls to resign from Republicans who accused her department of failing to stop COVID support payments to Feeding Our Future, which is now under investigation for $250 million fraud, but the Minnesota Department of Education argues that it was them who blew the whistle on the scheme.

Harrington has spent almost 45 years in public service – 35 years of which was in law enforcement. He was appointed by Walz to serve as DPS Commissioner in January 2019, and came to the forefront as a lead for the state's law enforcement response to the May 2020 riots.

State resources including the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota National Guard were called in to provide reinforcements to local police as civil unrest took hold over several nights following Floyd's murder.

In his statement, Harrington thanked the police, emergency services, victims' services, and Driver and Vehicle Services that make up the Minnesota DPS, describing the employees as "the true backbone of the department."

Phillips led the IRRR under both Walz and former Gov. Dayton, and highlighted work he has undertaken including expanding childcare options and broadband access, and enhancing downtowns and outdoor recreation in northeastern Minnesota among his achievements.

Walz is now looking to fill the following positions on his cabinet:

  • Department of Education
  • Department of Health
  • Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation
  • Department of Labor and Industry
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Revenue

Next Up

Malcolm Jon Harrington
MN News

Jan Malcolm, John Harrington to leave roles in Walz cabinet

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller also won't be seeking reappointment.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 12.19.03 PM
MN Shopping

Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan

The since-demolished Starks Bar & Grill opened in 1975.

6
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

image
MN Business

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

The premium meats seller has over 400 locations nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 9.37.02 AM
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: Renderings offer new look at North Minneapolis amphitheater

The city-owned property spans one-mile of riverfront.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Minnesota CEO indicted for factoring, PPP loan fraud scheme

Authorities say she defrauded a Florida investment company for millions, and fraudulently obtained PPP loans.

police lights
MN News

Driver flees police by crashing through residential yards

The suspect has been identified but charges have not yet been filed.

315449477_10159502514929372_5542401614389657723_n
MN Weather

Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week

Lake-effect snow has left the North Shore buried.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 7.44.48 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New musical comedy headed to Broadway stars Minnesota-raised actress

Caroline Innerbichler has performed in dozens of shows in the Twin Cities.

IMG_6003
MN News

39 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Edina

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 12.00.51 PM
MN News

Greater MN communities awarded over $20 million in economic development grants

Much of the grant dollars will go towards rehabilitating owner-occupied housing.

Jake Tibbetts
MN News

Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas

Police say the man has 'multiple felony warrants' out for his arrest.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-03-09 at 3.41.37 PM
MN News

Mary Ricker to resign as Minnesota's education commissioner

She is being replaced by deputy commissioner Heather Mueller.

football
MN Coronavirus

Jan Malcolm: COVID linked to youth sports is higher than raw numbers

Jan Malcolm and Gov. Tim Walz explained the reasoning behind the decision to shut down youth sports.

masks, coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Health officials: MN in 'vulnerable' COVID-19 state, 'next weeks are critical'

Jan Malcolm is urging Minnesotans to comply with the mask order and other preemptive measures.

gazelka paul
MN News

Unable to limit his COVID-19 powers, Senate GOP ousts Walz appointee

The state's Labor and Industry Commissioner is out of a job.

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Gov. Walz to address Minnesotans on Friday afternoon

The address is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Screen Shot 2021-02-25 at 12.22.09 PM
MN Coronavirus

A year on from Minnesota's first COVID case, Walz says the end is in sight

'By this summer every Minnesotan gets a shot,' Walz says.

gov tim walz state of the state screengrab april 4 2019
MN News

Gov. Walz to share his budget proposal in Tuesday news conference

The announcement is scheduled for noon.