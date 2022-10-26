Jawan Carroll found guilty in Monarch nightclub fatal mass shooting

A gang member has been found guilty of a mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in Minneapolis, which left two people dead and seven injured.

Jawan Carroll was convicted by a jury in Hennepin County court of two counts of 2nd-degree murder and seven counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder in a shootout that broke out in the early hours of Sunday, May 22.

Carroll, 25, was found responsible for nine of the ten people who got shot during the incident, including the fatal shootings of 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, of Golden Valley, and 24-year-old Christopher Jones, of Brooklyn Park.

Jawan Carroll Credit: Hennepin County Jail

During the trial, Carroll – who was celebrating his birthday on the night he was out – claimed he was acting in self-defense after a fight broke out between two groups.

After his conviction, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said: "This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case. To all of those impacted by this tragic incident, I hope that this verdict can start to bring you some closure."

“I also want to thank the prosecution team and staff, as well as our criminal justice partners, for their excellent work on this case."

Carroll, who was a noted member of the Tre Tres gang, will be sentenced on Dec. 12.