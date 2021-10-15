Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

A driver has died after striking two deer in the road, which caused them to veer and roll into an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on County Road F near 50th Avenue in Black Brook, western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a grey 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on County Road F when the driver struck the deer.

The driver then lost control and overturned, with the vehicle rolling several times.

Coming in the southbound direction was a 1982 Mazda RX7. The Mazda was struck by the Jeep, which rolled over the top of the Mazda. Both vehicles came to a rest on the road.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene of the crash, while the Mazda driver had to be airlifted from Amery Regional Medical Center to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

An investigation continues into the crash. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

