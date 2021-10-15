October 15, 2021
Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

Pixabay

Updated:
Original:

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.
Author:

A driver has died after striking two deer in the road, which caused them to veer and roll into an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on County Road F near 50th Avenue in Black Brook, western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a grey 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on County Road F when the driver struck the deer.

The driver then lost control and overturned, with the vehicle rolling several times.

Coming in the southbound direction was a 1982 Mazda RX7. The Mazda was struck by the Jeep, which rolled over the top of the Mazda. Both vehicles came to a rest on the road.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene of the crash, while the Mazda driver had to be airlifted from Amery Regional Medical Center to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

An investigation continues into the crash. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

landscape-g555db6b6e_1280
MN News

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.

carver county dog
MN News

Family's dog 'senselessly' killed with arrow in Carver County

The beloved dog was shot with an arrow on Tuesday.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.

Tim Walz - YouTube - Screengrab
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: Gov. Walz reveals new actions to ease hospital strain

He's putting the National Guard on alert and expanding the emergency staffing pool.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

The man was hit near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street Thursday morning.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Jury convicts Maple Grove woman of killing boyfriend during domestic dispute

She shot her boyfriend multiple times.

Stock market chart
MN News

Ex-council member pleads guilty to stock manipulation scheme

Mark Allen Miller pleaded guilty alongside one other man to conspiracy to commit security fraud in U.S. District Court.

Kirill Kaprizov / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild: 5 things you can count on in the 2021-22 season

Can the Wild live up to their lofty expectations?

Minnetonka Snapchat gun
MN News

Minnetonka student's Snapchat gun pic 'not a threat,' but a 'very poor joke'

The school district says there's no threat.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

After petition, Minneapolis Schools reduces student COVID quarantine period

Close contacts previously had to quarantine for 14 days, but that's now reducing to 10.

Walz-May 6 - address
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid testing

It comes as Minnesota's health system is facing it's biggest COVID challenge yet.

2021.10.14 - Simmons Item 2
MN News

Hidden room with explosive, guns found on indicted TikToker's property

The MN man has been indicted on numerous charges, including impersonating an officer.

Related

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed after being struck by vehicle as he removed debris from road

The incident happened Saturday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

MN News

Woman killed after driver swerves to avoid deer, hits a tree

MN News

Pedestrian dies two days after being hit by driver in Minneapolis

The 64-year-old died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

MN News

St. Paul man dies in head-on crash in Wisconsin's Polk County

His vehicle veered across the center line, police say.

MN News

Twin Cities biker killed in collision with deer in Wisconsin

Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet.

MN News

ATV driver killed after hitting deer in northern Minnesota

The crash happened in St. Louis County Sunday morning.

MN News

Motorcyclist, 20, dies in collision with deer in northern MN

The victim is a resident of Hibbing.