St. Paul's interim police chief announced

Jeremy Ellison announced as St. Paul's interim police chief

Mayor Carter's pick for interim chief doesn't plan to seek the permanent job.

Courtesy of City of Saint Paul.

St. Paul Police Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will step in to lead the department next month as interim chief while the city continues its search for a permanent hire. 

Chief Todd Axtell, who announced his resignation in October, will depart the job once his six-year term ends June 1. 

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Ellison's appointment on Wednesday. 

Carter and Axtell both commended Ellison's 23 years of work with the city during a press conference. 

"He's built the connections, the relationships and really exemplified trusted service with respect every single day," Axtell said. 

Ellison, who has served in a wide array of roles during his career, currently leads the department's support services & administration division. 

Carter said the city hopes to name a permanent chief by the late summer or early fall. Ellison does not plan to apply for the job, he stated. 

