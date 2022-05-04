St. Paul's interim police chief announced

St. Paul Police Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison will step in to lead the department next month as interim chief while the city continues its search for a permanent hire.

Chief Todd Axtell, who announced his resignation in October, will depart the job once his six-year term ends June 1.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Ellison's appointment on Wednesday.

Carter and Axtell both commended Ellison's 23 years of work with the city during a press conference.

"He's built the connections, the relationships and really exemplified trusted service with respect every single day," Axtell said.

Ellison, who has served in a wide array of roles during his career, currently leads the department's support services & administration division.

Carter said the city hopes to name a permanent chief by the late summer or early fall. Ellison does not plan to apply for the job, he stated.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters