Jesse Ventura claims Walz told him to get ready for marijuana legalization

Ventura said the governor also invited him to a future signing of the bill.

Facebook (Ventura) and State of Minnesota (Walz).

Jesse Ventura said he was told by newly re-elected Gov. Tim Walz that cannabis legalization is a major priority as the legislature becomes DFL-controlled.

The former Minnesota governor, speaking on The Office is Open - The Governor's Office podcast on Clubhouse with his son, said Walz called him to thank him following Tuesday's election.

He reportedly told him that one of the first items Walz will address with the DFL-controlled House of Representatives and Senate is fully legalizing cannabis use in the state.

Walz has voiced his support for legalization, saying he would sign a bill if it got through the legislature to his desk. However, Republicans have controlled the Senate during Walz's tenure, resulting in the proposal coming to a halt after being passed by the DFL-controlled House.

"The governor reassured me that one of the first items that will be passed Minnesota, get ready, cannabis is going to have its prohibition lifted," said Ventura, who issued a rare endorsement for Walz ahead of the election.

Ventura claims he was also invited to the future signing of a marijuana legalization bill, with Walz reportedly saying, "this started with you so you deserve to be there."

Ventura has been a longtime supporter of cannabis legalization, dating back to when he was governor from 1999-2003. He also co-authored a book titled Marijuana Manifesto, that further explained his reasoning in being in favor of the plant.

"I couldn't even get anyone to carry the bill 20 years ago," Ventura said.

Since the trifecta of government was confirmed in the state, Walz has stated in press conferences his support for legalization.

The Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have also shown support for the expungement of non-violent offenses involving cannabis, as well as offer grants to help those entering the marijuana market, provide resources for substance use disorder treatment and prevention, and implement taxes on it.

Other legislative priorities expected to be brought forward by the DFL includes codifying abortion rights into law, boosting education and public safety spending, middle class tax cuts, and a state family paid leave program, 

Edibles and beverages containing THC were legalized in the state dating back to July, after some Republicans didn't realize an amendment adopted into law would legalize them.

The current law states food and beverages cannot contain more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package. Those laws are likely to change if the governor keeps his word in passing a future bill.

Many CBD stores across the state reported record sales following the shift in policy this summer.

Jesse Ventura claims Walz told him to get ready for marijuana legalization

