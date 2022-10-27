Jesse Ventura makes rare endorsement, backs Tim Walz for reelection

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura has endorsed Gov. Tim Walz for reelection.

On Friday, Walz and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, announced Ventura’s endorsement ahead of next month’s election.

In his endorsement, Ventura, who governed as an independent from 1999 to 2003, said that while endorsements of candidates from major parties are rare for him, this year’s election proved "too important."

“As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota – of any political persuasion,” Ventura said in a statement.

"But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection."

Ventura went on to praise Walz’s performance over his first term, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also raised alarms about what he called threats to the electoral process and abortion rights.

“Our Democracy is under attack. Almost two years ago, the former president and his cronies spread the Big Lie and sent seditionists to invade the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to stop the certification of ballots in the election of President Joe Biden,” Ventura said.

“And now, women’s rights are under attack across this country. Here in Minnesota, Tim is committed to standing up for the rights of women to access abortion and reproductive health care.”

Walz thanked Ventura for the endorsement in a statement.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Governor Jesse Ventura. Jesse is a respected independent leader who cares deeply about our state, and he knows what it takes to be governor,” Walz said.

Ventura previously hosted a TV series called Conspiracy Theory, in one episode of which it was suggested 9/11 was a government inside job. He has also attracted controversy for his links to Russia by hosting The World According to Jesse on Russian state TV station RT, though this was pulled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Walz’s Republican opponent, former state senator Scott Jensen, has recently been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In his midterm endorsements, Trump has typically favored candidates who have made false claims about fraud in the 2020 election and who have supported efforts to overturn the results.

While Jensen hasn’t made those claims outright, he has avoided questions about the election’s validity.

In the primaries, Jensen voiced support for an abortion ban in Minnesota. But in a recent debate, he didn’t express his own views but insisted the issue wasn’t on the ballot this election, arguing that Minnesota has its own abortion protections via Doe v. Gomez.