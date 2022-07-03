Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday.

At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver realized the jet ski was on fire and jumped off. He was wearing a life jacket and floated to the shore, where bystanders helped pull him in.

The explosion and the debris left the jet skier with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Essentia Health in Virginia for treatment.