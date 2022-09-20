Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

A Freeborn County jury on Monday convicted a 22-year-old Albert Lea man of shooting three people, including a police officer, during an eight-hour standoff in 2020.

The jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Weiland shot more than 80 rounds during the standoff at his apartment on Nov. 29, 2020, injuring Albert Lea Police Officer Kody Needham and striking two neighbors.

Needham was in his squad car when Weiland fired five shots at the vehicle, with three going into the roof, one into the driver's side door, and the another through his open window. One neighbor was shot as he went to check on his car, and another was shot as he drove to work.

Weiland also fired multiple shots at an armored police vehicle. He eventually surrendered after being injured by a police sniper.

“Weiland’s attempted murder of a police officer and two innocent bystanders is reprehensible, and the jury’s verdict was just and proper," stated Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case.

"Above all, my thoughts today are with to the victims of this crime — first and foremost, Officer Needham and those who were injured and their family members," Ellison continued.

"My thoughts also go out to all the members of the Albert Lea Police Department and the entire community of Albert Lea. We rely on police to step into dangerous situations like this one was and try to resolve them as peacefully as possible, and they deserve our thanks for it."

Weiland is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.