Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

Skip to main content
Jury convicts man of shooting Albert Lea cop, two neighbors during standoff

Jury convicts man of shooting Albert Lea cop, two neighbors during standoff

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

Credit: Freeborn County Adult Detention Center

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

A Freeborn County jury on Monday convicted a 22-year-old Albert Lea man of shooting three people, including a police officer, during an eight-hour standoff in 2020

The jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. 

Weiland shot more than 80 rounds during the standoff at his apartment on Nov. 29, 2020, injuring Albert Lea Police Officer Kody Needham and striking two neighbors.

Needham was in his squad car when Weiland fired five shots at the vehicle, with three going into the roof, one into the driver's side door, and the another through his open window. One neighbor was shot as he went to check on his car, and another was shot as he drove to work.

Weiland also fired multiple shots at an armored police vehicle. He eventually surrendered after being injured by a police sniper.

“Weiland’s attempted murder of a police officer and two innocent bystanders is reprehensible, and the jury’s verdict was just and proper," stated Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case. 

"Above all, my thoughts today are with to the victims of this crime — first and foremost, Officer Needham and those who were injured and their family members," Ellison continued. 

"My thoughts also go out to all the members of the Albert Lea Police Department and the entire community of Albert Lea. We rely on police to step into dangerous situations like this one was and try to resolve them as peacefully as possible, and they deserve our thanks for it." 

Weiland is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19. 

Next Up

Devin Weiland
MN News

Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 8.43.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Trail camera captures moose family on a stroll

Take a look at this moose mama and her adorable twins.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Another fire at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

A fire was first reported at the historic site in late August.

motorcycle
MN News

Harley rider killed in collision with truck on I-35W

The 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 7.12.38 AM
MN News

Minnetonka HS alum killed by drunk driver in Indiana

The suspected drunk driver was traveling at high speeds.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 6.37.15 AM
MN News

Hwy. 12 closed after semi crash near Maple Plain

Traffic is being diverted.

image
MN News

Bloomington makes it illegal to possess a detached catalytic converter

Bloomington is taking a new approach to the nationwide rise in catalytic converter thefts.

bmw-g1a1c50760_1280
MN News

Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'

Employees discovered a smashed window Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 4.52.46 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in LA

She will retain her national reporting duties, but it comes amid a wider move to enhance local news coverage.

american-football-g810d67191_1280
MN News

Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game

The incident remains under investigation.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

The crash happened during the morning rush hour Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.56.57 PM
MN News

Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running

There were no injuries reported.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 8.43.50 AM
MN News

Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Javen Juan Moreno
MN News

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

He is accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh on May 1.

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 6.56.02 AM
MN News

Albert Lea police searching for 19-year-old shooting suspect

He is considered a suspect in connection to a May 1 shooting in Albert Lea.

Devin Weiland
MN News

Charges: Albert Lea man, 21, fired around 90 shots at police, residents

Weiland was arrested after a standoff that lasted more than eight hours.

CK Kyle Kasio
MN News

Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

221 Main Street. E. Albert Lea
MN News

Suspect arrested after 3 family members stabbed in Albert Lea

The three victims are related, according to police.

MN News

BCA identifies officers, suspect in fatal police shooting in Albert Lea

A 27-year-old man was killed in the encounter on Thursday.

MN News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Albert Lea

It's unclear what led to the officer-involved shooting.