Jury convicts Maple Grove woman of killing boyfriend during domestic dispute

October 15, 2021
Jury convicts Maple Grove woman of killing her boyfriend during domestic dispute

Tony Webster, Flickr

Details of this story may be upsetting.
A jury has convicted a 31-year-old Maple Grove woman of murdering her boyfriend in their apartment on March 5, 2020. 

Stephanie Clark was convicted of intentional second-degree murder on Oct. 14 after a little more than four hours of jury deliberations, a Hennepin County Attorney's Office news release says. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18. The state will ask for 367 months (30.5 years) in prison, which is the top end of the state sentencing guidelines for the crime. 

Note: The details below may be unsettling. 

According to the charges filed against Clark, a resident of a nearby apartment reported hearing the gunshots, then a few minutes later opened her door to Clark, who was crying and with her 5-year-old son. Clark is quoted as telling her neighbor "he's dead," adding "I shot him because he hit me."

Clark's boyfriend was shot multiple times in the back, side and back of the head. 

In an interview with police, Clark said she and her boyfriend got into a fight and he punched her in the stomach and back. Police found bruises on her left side and mid-back.

She said she then went to pick up her son and when she returned, they continued arguing. Clark's boyfriend walked into a bedroom and she followed carrying a 22 double-barrel action revolver, court documents said. 

When he turned to face her, Clark shot him in the chest, she told investigators. After the revolver ran out of bullets, she grabbed a 380 revolver and shot him in the head while he was on the ground, charges said. 

She said she did this because she "wanted him to stop talking." She then shot him in the head at least one more time, charges said. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

