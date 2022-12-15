Woman convicted of murder in 2021 crash that killed 2 in Burnsville

A Dakota County jury convicted a 20-year-old Burnsville woman Wednesday on two counts of murder and other serious charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed a young couple on Easter Sunday last year.

Prosecutors say Camille Dennis-Bond and her younger brother, Leon Bond, were racing side-by-side on County Road 42 in the moments before the collision in Burnsville on April 4, 2021.

Dalton Lee Ford and Tayler Nicole Garza, both 22, were killed when Leon Bond struck their vehicle, causing it to split, as the couple pulled out to cross the roadway, according to charges.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash reconstruction estimated Leon Bond’s vehicle had been traveling between 93-100 mph at the point of impact and 114 mph five seconds beforehand.

After seven hours of deliberations, the jury convicted Dennis-Bond of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation and one count of careless driving.

A trial is set to begin for Leon Bond on Jan. 23.

Bond was underage at the time of the crash and prosecutors were denied a request to certify Bond as an adult for the criminal proceedings. Judge Joseph Carter instead ordered Bond's case continue under extended juvenile jurisdiction.

In a statement Wednesday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena extended her sympathies to the victims' friends and family.

“The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of Camille Dennis-Bond and Leon Bond engaging in the inherently dangerous act of drag racing," she stated. "I thank the jury for their recognition of this by the verdicts they delivered today."

Dennis-Bond was taken into custody Wednesday upon her bail being revoked. She's set to be sentenced on March 24.

Ford and Garza both graduated from Prescott High School in 2017.

At the time of their deaths, Ford was working as an automobile technician at the Luther White Bear Acura and Garza worked at Target in Woodbury while pursuing a nursing degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The couple also both worked at Vino in the Valley — a seasonal, outdoor Italian eatery in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin.

“Dalton treasured his time with his family and friends and the love of his life, Tayler Garza,” Ford's obituary remembers. “Together Dalton and Tayler shared in camping, hiking, traveling and his car club adventures.”

According to Garza's obituary, she enjoyed learning about Ojibwe history and culture at the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation and loved spending time with friends and family.

"Her heart was happiest when she was with her family, hanging out with her friends, and spending time with the love of her life, Dalton Ford," the remembrance reads.