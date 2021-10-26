October 26, 2021
Jury finds former University of St. Thomas football player guilty of raping student

University of St. Thomas, Facebook

Publish date:

The rape happened in a campus dorm room in 2018.
Author:

A former University of St. Thomas football player has been convicted of raping a student on the St. Paul campus in 2018. 

A jury found Nicholas Robert Schnack, 22, of Des Moines, Iowa, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this month. 

He's scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. 

According to court documents, on Sept. 19, 2018, Schnack and a woman, who was then 18, were at the same dorm room gathering. They had met a few weeks earlier. 

When the woman left with her friend, Schnack followed and met up with them. He went to the victim's dorm room at about 11:45 p.m., where he grabbed her and began kissing her aggressively. He took off her clothes and the victim said she resisted and told him "no" and to "stop," but Schnack wouldn't and raped her, charges said. 

He left her dorm room at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2018. 

Two of the victim's friends visited her dorm room after the sexual assault and notice she appeared to be injured but the victim only told them Schnack "got out of hand" and "I said no, but he didn't stop," charges said. 

A hospital examination the next day found she suffered injuries related to forceful rape. However, she did not want the police involved because she "felt lost and didn't know what to do" and "didn't want to be a burden on her family," court documents stated. 

The victim had a difficult time dealing with the assault and ended up withdrawing from St. Thomas, court documents said. When she went back on Feb. 11, 2019, to get her belongings, she reported the sexual assault to a campus public safety officer, and police were called. The university also conducted its own investigation.

Schnack acknowledged they had sex but maintained everything was consensual, court documents said. 

At the time of the sexual assault, Schnack was a freshman offensive lineman for the University of St. Thomas football team. 

Schnack's attorney Kevin DeVore told the Star Tribune the university's investigation into the incident supported the victim's allegations and Schnack was required to live off-campus for his freshman year. 

He then left St. Thomas for Drake University in Iowa, where he was on the football team

Charges against him were filed Nov. 7, 2019, and his attorney told the paper that's when he left Drake. 

