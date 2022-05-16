Jury selection begins in trial of Buffalo clinic shooter, Gregory Ulrich

Jury selection has started this week for the trial of Gregory Ulrich, a man who is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring four others at a Buffalo health clinic last year.

The process began Monday morning.

Ulrich is accused of walking into the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2021 and shooting five Allina workers, killing Lindsay Marie Overby and injuring four others: Sherry Kay Curtis, Antonya Railee Fransen-Pruden, Jennifer Rosa Gibson and Tamara Marie Schaufler.

The 68-year-old is also accused of detonating two improvised explosive devices.

In October, Ulrich's charges were upgraded to 1st-degree murder. He faces one count of 1st-degree premeditated murder and four counts of 1st-degree attempted premeditated murder. He's also charged with discharge of an explosive or incendiary device.

As previously reported, court records indicate that Ulrich has mental health and substance abuse problems. The Wright County attorney had waited until the court determined Ulrich was competent to stand trial before convening a grand jury to weigh the 1st-degree murder charge. He was found competent to stand trial in August.

Wright County court records showed that in November 2018, a harassment restraining order (HRO) was filed against Ulrich that prevented him from being within a block of Buffalo Crossroads Clinic as well as Buffalo Hospital, after he made threats towards his former doctor, including calling him three times a day.

He also made threats to detonate bombs and plotted other "revenge" towards the facilities, which he had become increasing angry with over treatment for back issues and subsequent medication he required.

A total of four weeks has been set aside for the trial.