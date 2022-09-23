K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop

Over 300 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $36,000 was seized during a traffic stop near Wadena, Minnesota on Tuesday.

John Gordon, 32, from Waubun, Minnesota was arrested during the stop. He has been charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime.

Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr said the traffic stop happened Tuesday near Verndale, Minnesota, about a seven-minute drive east of Wadena. A deputy saw a driver speeding and made a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy "observed indicators of criminal activity," and a K-9 named Nitro was brought to the scene to sniff the exterior of the vehicle. The dog was able to alert the presence of narcotics inside.

During the search, law enforcement found about 362 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Gordon appeared in Wadena County District Court on Thursday where a $15,000 bail has been set for Gordon's release. As of Friday afternoon, Gordon's name was not listed on the Wadena County Jail roster.

If convicted, Gordon faces up to 40 years in prison.

Fentanyl was behind a significant rise of overdose deaths in Minnesota in 2021. Of the 1,286 fatal overdoses in Minnesota during that year, fentanyl was involved in 834.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.