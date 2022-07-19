Skip to main content
Kansas City man killed in semi rollover crash in Minnesota

The crash happened before sunrise Monday in Baxter.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A trucker from Kansas City, Missouri died early Monday morning in Minnesota when the semi he was driving rolled. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says 38-year-old Walter E. Hicks was driving a Kenworth semi northbound on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County when he "ran off the road to the right and rolled over."

It happened around 4:40 a.m. south of College Road in Baxter. 

Hicks, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene, according to the crash report. 

There have been 206 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 234 at the same point in 2021, according to data from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. 

