Kayakers struck by boater on central Minnesota lake

Two people were injured as they were kayaking on a central Minnesota lake and struck by a boater.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at about 1:10 p.m. on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. The sheriff's report says a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man was driving an 18-foot Crestliner boat when he struck a two-person kayak.

The man and woman on the kayak, identified as Thomas and Susan Hegdal, of Fort Collins, Colorado, were initially taken to Sauk Centre Hospital before they were moved to St. Cloud Hospital. Thomas was taken by ambulance and Susan, who suffered "serious injuries," was taken on a Life Link helicopter.

Their current conditions are unknown.

The driver and passengers on the boat were not injured.

"No impairment was involved in this incident, and it remains under investigation," the sheriff's office said.