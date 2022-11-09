Keith Ellison set to beat Jim Schultz in close race for AG

Incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is set to retain his position as Minnesota Attorney General, leading Republican Jim Schultz in a tight race.

Ellison has claimed 50.37% of the vote compared to Schultz's 49.53%. The two are separated by a total of 20,853 votes with 100% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning. Ellison is set to be confirmed the winner pending any late arriving absentee or provisional ballots.

Ellison has held the position as Minnesota's chief legal officer since 2018.

The battle for Attorney General saw significant debate about the office's role in prosecuting crime, holding corporate interests accountable, and the potential for abortion restrictions enacted in Minnesota or requiring enforcement from other states.

Both Schultz and Ellison called for increasing the size of the office's criminal division to take on more criminal prosecutions when requested by county attorneys.

However, Schultz wants to reduce the size of the consumer protection division to do this, while Ellison requested more funding from the Legislature to grow the criminal prosecution team, which was denied by the GOP-led Senate.

They also differed on Ellison's record prosecuting police officers involved in police shootings. Though he wouldn't be drawn on Derek Chauvin, Schultz has indicated he would commute the sentence of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who killed Daunte Wright Jr. by pulling out her gun instead of her Taser.

Ellison's office successfully prosecuted Chauvin – and the other officers involved in George Floyd's murder – as well as Potter.

On abortion, Schultz's background includes time on the board of directors of the Human Life Alliance, an anti-abortion group, though he has claimed he would not use his office to advocate for abortion policy.

Ellison meanwhile has come under scrutiny over the $250 million Feeding Our Future COVID scheme, which critics saying his office and other state leaders should have acted more quickly to identify and shut the scheme down.

Steve Simon re-elected as Secretary of State

Incumbent Democrat Steve Simon won re-election for Minnesota Secretary of State over Republican challenger Kim Crockett, receiving 54.5% of the vote to 45.4%.

Simon has held the position since 2015.

Simon ran on a campaign of "protecting the freedom to vote," citing the state's national-best voter turnout the past three elections. He also vouched to stand against disinformation that claims elections are not free and fair. Simon also has urged the state to consider automatically registering people to vote once they get their driver's license.

Crockett, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had fomented doubts about the validity of America's election systems, including in the 2020 presidential defeat of former president Donald Trump. No evidence has been found in any state of widespread voter fraud in that election. Crockett wanted to scrap same-day voter registration and cut down the length of early/absentee voting periods.

Julie Blaha declares victory in State Auditor race

Incumbent Democrat Julie Blaha has declared victory in the Minnesota State Auditor election over Republican Ryan Wilson, although her race is even closer than the race for AG.

Blaha received 47.5% of the vote to Wilson's 47.1% with 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning.

Blaha is ahead by a total of 8,471 votes, according to the secretary of state's website.

"I’m honored by Minnesotans’ confidence in my leadership and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve them," Blaha said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our victory is a message that Minnesotans want their auditor to continue to focus on local government, to ultimately protect our freedom to make decisions in our own communities.”

Blaha has held the position since 2018. The state auditor's office is responsible for overseeing local and state government spending.