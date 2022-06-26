Shootout near Erik's Bike Shop, Lunds & Byerlys in Burnsville

Four kids were arrested following a shootout near Erik's Bike Shop and Lunds & Byerlys in Burnsville on Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but a spokesperson from Burnsville Police Department tells Bring Me The News that officers "responded to a report of juveniles shooting at one another in the area of [Erik's] Bike Shop and Byerlys."

Police, at some point, stopped a car occupied by four kids. All four were arrested without incident, police said. Their ages have not been released.

The spokesperson said police were not involved in the shooting and no injuries have been reported. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, though it's unclear if it was occupied at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.