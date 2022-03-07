Skip to main content
Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

Credit: Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

Damage surveyors have concluded that the massive tornado that left six people dead in and around the town of Winterset, Iowa, produced maximum winds of 170 mph. 

The extreme wind speeds make it an EF-4 tornado, which is the second strongest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the strength of a tornado based on the damage it causes. EF-4 tornadoes have wind speeds anywhere from 166 to 200 mph and are known to level well-built houses, throw cars and turn large debris into missiles. 

Six people were killed and five others were injured. Among the dead are a 37-year-old man, two of his children, ages 5 and 2, and his mother-in-law. A seventh victim was killed in a separate EF-3 tornado that ripped through Red Hawk State Park. 

The twister touched down just southwest of Winterset at 4:26 p.m. Saturday and continued for 69.5 miles before lifting around 6:01 p.m. just north of Newton, according to the National Weather Service. 

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado. 

The track of the deadly Winterset tornado, which continued for nearly 70 miles all the way to the Newton area. 

The track of the deadly Winterset tornado, which continued for nearly 70 miles all the way to the Newton area. 

Here's another view of the tornado's track, with different colored markers identifying what type of damage was seen in specific areas. Blue is EF-0, green is EF-1, yellow is EF-2, orange is EF-3 and red signifies EF-4 damage, which was isolated to an area just southwest of Winterset. 

FNQ_BiLUUAEIBUk

Here's the radar loop from the National Weather Service in Des Moines showing all three supercells that spawned strong tornadoes during Saturday's outbreak.

CentralLoop

The EF-4 Winterset tornado is the first of that rating in Iowa since 2013, and the nearly 70 miles it stayed on the ground is the second longest tornado in Iowa since a 1984 tornado traveled an incredible 117 miles across southern Iowa. 

Next Up

275271372_5267737386570289_3386485320862022366_n
MN News

Killer tornado in Iowa rated EF-4 with 170 mph winds

It had a maximum width of 800 yards, which made it nearly a half-mile-wide tornado.

police lights
MN News

Brooklyn Park: Suspect shot at motorist in apparent road rage incident

The victim honked at the motorist for running a red light.

gordy's hi-hat
MN Food & Drink

Sign of spring: Gordy's Hi-Hat announces reopening date

The iconic burger joint will reopen later this month.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scrutiny over GOP candidate's 'help from Mr. Putin' comment

He's facing scrutiny from another Republican candidate and some Democrats.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

27-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul fatal shooting

The victim's father said he has "lost another son to gun violence."

St. Patrick's Association St. Paul
Minnesota Life

Seeing green: St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

The Minneapolis and St. Paul parades have new routes this year.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 7

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

Gas pump
MN Consumer

MN gas prices rise by more than 30 cents as Russia invasion causes spike

The price increases come as Russia's invasion into Ukraine causes uncertainty around the country's fuel supply.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

5 injured when semi driver crashes into fire truck, passenger van

The crash happened overnight Sunday on I-90.

Ethan Lilleberg
MN News

20-year-old Air Force airman from Minnesota killed Florida crash

Ethan Lilleberg, originally from Atwater, Minnesota, was 20 years old.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis launches national search to find 'reform-minded' police chief

The search process is expected to be completed by this summer.

Costco
MN News

Costco could increase annual membership fees, reports say

Costco last increased its membership fees in 2017.

Related

Dalton tornado
MN Weather

Rated EF-4, Otter Tail County tornado had 170 mph winds

It's the strongest tornado in Minnesota since 2010.

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 8.28.39 PM
MN News

Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney.

Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 7.25.40 AM
MN News

Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

A family of five was visiting extended family when the tornado devastated the Winterset area.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2020-07-08 at 9.44.46 PM
MN Weather

75 mph winds, 2.5-inch hail, tornadoes possible today in Minnesota

Big storms capable of producing severe conditions are possible Saturday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

85 mph winds, tornadoes, hail possible with severe storms in southern MN

Storms are moving east-northeast at 45-50 mph.

Wisconsin tornado damage
MN News

Drone video of EF-3 tornado's damage path in Wheaton

The twister had winds in excess of 150 mph.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch: 'Giant hail,' 80 mph winds, tornadoes possible

Big hail is likely.