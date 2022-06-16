Skip to main content
Knife-wielding man robs park-goers of water bottle in Dakota County

Authorities are reminding park-goers to be aware of their surroundings.

Courtesy of Dakota County Sheriff's Office (Facebook).

Authorities are investigating after a pair of hikers reported an odd, scary incident at a regional park in Dakota County over the weekend. 

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, two people were walking at Schaar's Bluff in Niniger Township on Sunday evening when they were approached by a man who demanded a water bottle they were carrying. 

"The suspect pulled out a folding knife and held it in the air," the sheriff's office stated, adding the man did not make any verbal threats or demand anything else. 

The pair of walkers handed over the water bottle and got away safely, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Amber Hentges at 651-438-4732. 

While there is not believed to be any ongoing danger to the public, the sheriff's office is remaining park-goers to be aware of their surroundings. 

