Know this woman? Police say she's randomly shooting at vehicles

Police have released a photo of a woman they say has twice randomly shot at occupied vehicles in the Twin Cities.

The unidentified woman was not provoked in either shooting incident, according to police. "No road rage. No prior interaction with the other drivers. No apparent reason for the violence. Just seemingly random gunfire," St. Paul PD announced Thursday.

The first incident happened in Maplewood this past summer (on July 1) when she fired at another vehicle from inside the white BMW X3 she was driving. It happened near Beam Ave. and Hwy. 61.

"The bullet went through the a window, narrowly missing a child, before barreling through a headrest and landing in the driver’s head," St. Paul PD's tweet reads.

Bring Me The News asked for clarification and learned that the driver was indeed struck in the head by the bullet, though was not seriously injured.

More than three months passed before the same woman allegedly fired upon another vehicle, once again shooting from inside the white BMW X3. It happened Oct. 19 near John Ireland Blvd. and Marshall Ave. in St. Paul.

"The victim was driving when the suspect ... pulled up next to her and inexplicably began shooting at her vehicle. The bullets hit the windshield missed the driver and her two children inside," according to St. Paul PD.

Anyone who knows who the suspect is should call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

Here is a photo of the woman's BMW.

St. Paul PD

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.