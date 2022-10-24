Skip to main content
Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd killing; Thao wants judge to decide his case

The two former Minneapolis police officers face aiding and abetting manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.

On the day jury selection was due to begin, one of the former Minneapolis police officers accused in the killing of George Floyd took a plea deal, while the other opted against having a jury trial.

J. Alexander Kueng entered a guilty plea to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, avoiding a trial. Kueng originally had an aiding and abetting second-degree murder charge filed against him, which has been dismissed as part of the deal. 

Also on Monday, former officer Tou Thao and his attorney decided to go forward with a "trial by stipulated evidence." That means Thao gave up his right to a jury trial, as he agreed to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reviewing evidence presented from both sides and issuing a verdict himself on an aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter charge.

If Thao is found guilty of the manslaughter charge, the state will dismiss the aiding and abetting second-degree murder charge and withdraw its request for an upward departure from sentencing guidelines, the Office of Attorney General Keith Ellison announced.

KSTP reports that if Thao is found guilty, he's expected to serve a sentence between 41-57 months in prison. Both sides will have until Nov. 17 to send evidence and proposals to Cahill, who will then have 90 days to issue a ruling.

The plea deal agreed by Kueng stipulates a 42-month prison sentence. He is expected to serve his state and federal sentences concurrently, having been previously sentenced to three years on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights on the day of his death, May 25, 2020.

The federal trial found Kueng and Thao guilty of failing to intervene and provide medical care during Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, with Thao sentenced to three-and-a-half years.

Kueng and Thao were the two officers who had not been tried at the state level in Floyd's killing. Derek Chauvin is serving a lengthy prison sentence for his murder, while Thomas Lane is serving a shorter sentence after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Lane was sentenced in the state case to three years in prison on Sept. 21. He also is serving a 2½ year sentence concurrently after being found guilty in the federal case of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was found guilty in both the state and federal cases. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for murder, and 21 years for violating Floyd's rights, sentences which he is serving concurrently.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a statement following the decisions made by Kueng and Thao on Monday, praising the staff in his office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman for their work on the prosecution, as well as witnesses who gave evidence at trial.

"Today, as always, my thoughts are with the victims: George Floyd and his family. Floyd should still be with us. I think of him and his family every day," Ellison said.

"J. Alexander Kueng is now the second officer involved in Floyd’s death to accept responsibility through a guilty plea. That acknowledgement hopefully can bring comfort to Floyd’s family and bring our communities closer to a new era of accountability and justice."

