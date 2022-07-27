Skip to main content
Kueng gets 3 years in federal prison; Thao sentenced to 3½ years

Kueng and Thao have a state trial coming up this fall in relation to Floyd's death.

Hennepin County Jail

Two ex-Minneapolis cops involved in George Floyd's death were sentenced Wednesday for violating his federal civil rights.

J Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three years (36 months) in prison for failing to intervene and failing to provide medical care during Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. Soon after that sentencing, Tou Thao was sentenced to 3½ years (42 months). Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes during his arrest. 

Along with Thomas Lane, all three former officers were found guilty in February for violating Floyd's federal civil rights.

According to the First Step Act, signed by President Donald Trump in 2018, federal inmates typically serve up to 85% of their sentencing with good time served.

Both Kueng and Thao also face state charges for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 24. 

Lane was sentenced to two and a half years for the same crime last week. He entered a guilty plea on the state charges as well, thus not having to stand trial. He will be sentenced in that case on Sept. 24.

Chauvin was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for violating Floyd's federal civil rights, as well as 22½ years in state prison for the murder of Floyd

Related

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

George Floyd: State trial for Thao, Kueng delayed to next year

The trial for the ex-cops who are charged in connection to George Floyd's death will start in January 2023.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Trial for 2 ex-Minneapolis cops moved to October

The trial for J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao has been moved multiple times at this point.

lane-kueng-thao - edit
MN News

Testimony to begin in federal trial of 3 former Minneapolis cops

Opening statements begin Monday.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Thomas Lane pleaded guilty in May and has already been sentenced in a separate state case.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin sentenced to over 20 years for violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

He already is serving 22½ years in prison after he was found guilty of murder charges in a state case.

lane-kueng-thao - edit
MN News

Jury: 3 ex-officers guilty of all charges for George Floyd death

The jury reached the verdict after about 13 hours of deliberation.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

Three ex-officers charged with aiding, abetting in killing of George Floyd

They join Derek Chauvin in being charged over the 46-year-old's death.

Tou Thao
MN News

Reports: Tou Thao, cop charged in Floyd death, released from jail

He's the third former officer to be let go on bail.