Kueng gets 3 years in federal prison; Thao sentenced to 3½ years

Two ex-Minneapolis cops involved in George Floyd's death were sentenced Wednesday for violating his federal civil rights.

J Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three years (36 months) in prison for failing to intervene and failing to provide medical care during Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. Soon after that sentencing, Tou Thao was sentenced to 3½ years (42 months). Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes during his arrest.

Along with Thomas Lane, all three former officers were found guilty in February for violating Floyd's federal civil rights.

According to the First Step Act, signed by President Donald Trump in 2018, federal inmates typically serve up to 85% of their sentencing with good time served.

Both Kueng and Thao also face state charges for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 24.

Lane was sentenced to two and a half years for the same crime last week. He entered a guilty plea on the state charges as well, thus not having to stand trial. He will be sentenced in that case on Sept. 24.

Chauvin was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for violating Floyd's federal civil rights, as well as 22½ years in state prison for the murder of Floyd.