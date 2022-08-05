Skip to main content
Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend accused Apple River killer Nicolae Miu

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend accused Apple River killer Nicolae Miu

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse be acquitted of all charges is defending the alleged Apple River mass stabber.

St. Croix County Court

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse be acquitted of all charges is defending the alleged Apple River mass stabber.

The 52-year-old Minnesota man charged with killing a teenager and injuring four others during a stabbing spree on a western Wisconsin river last week has retained an attorney who represented Kyle Rittenhouse in his high-profile Wisconsin case last year. 

Asked by St. Croix County District Judge Michael Waterman Friday if he has retained counsel, Nicolae Miu, appearing via video, confirmed that he has hired Corey Chirafisi to defend him. 

Chirafisi was among the attorneys who defended Rittenhouse after the then-17-year-old used a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle to fatally shoot two people and maim another during the civil unrest that followed the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake. 

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree attempted attentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, after claiming to have been acting in self-defense.

Miu's case is also expected to center around self-defense, with Miu saying he "feared for his life" when he stabbed five people aged 17 to 24 during a confrontation on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 30.

Related: Charges reveal details of Miu's alleged mass stabbing on the Apple River

Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, was killed in the attack. Four others suffered critical injuries and were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. 

Miu has lived in Prior Lake the past 11 years, and has lived in the Twin Cities metro since 1993.

He'll appear in court for a preliminary hearing next week. 

Related: Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

Related: Fundraiser for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.35.39 PM
MN News

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend accused Apple River killer Nicolae Miu

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse be acquitted of all charges is defending the alleged Apple River mass stabber.

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 7.55.41 AM
MN News

Minneapolis police trying to ID pair in connection to fatal shooting

Police say the two people pictured are connected to the fatal shooting of Ivan Redday last month.

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old girl killed in southern Minnesota crash

The crash happened early Thursday morning near Lake Crystal.

Tim Gannon
MN News

Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues city over resignation

Tim Gannon alleges he was forced to resign following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Men injured after boat crash sends propeller spinning onto craft

The motor reportedly flew out of the water and severely injured two men on the boat.

tunnel-g713f450fe_1280
WI News

Officials investigating possible spill near Enbridge pipeline in Wisconsin

It comes as another water spill is being reported at Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota.

grand marais
Places to Go

List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore

It's not exactly a secret to Minnesotans.

weather
WI News

Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple

The bolt of lightning was captured on video by a local TV camera.

USATSI_18324496_168397563_lowres
MN News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Busch was at the megamall with his wife and son when a gunman opened fire Thursday.

ambulance
MN News

Triple-fatal crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Four people from Missouri were in a vehicle that collided with a semi.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old at light rail station

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest following the shooting Tuesday.

Depressaria depressana
Home and Garden

Invasive moth flying around Minnesota for first time

The little bugger was confirmed in Wisconsin in 2018 and Iowa in 2020.

Related

Nicolae Miu
MN News

Charges reveal new details of Nicolae Miu's alleged stabbing spree

Miu has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

His uncle says he's undergone a second surgery and is scheduled for another operation later this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 10.35.20 AM
MN News

Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened

The 24-year-old remains hospitalized in St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Over $42,000 has been raised for Isaac Schuman's family.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

MN teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing

The suspect is a 52-year-old Minnesota man.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

Teen killed in stabbing spree was from Stillwater; suspect from Prior Lake

The other victims were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

ATV
MN News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

abortion, planned parenthood
WI News

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

A battle in the courts is likely coming.